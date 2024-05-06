Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 6, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 6, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Is it easy for migrants to enter the U.S.? We went to the border to find out

Álvaro Enciso places crosses at sites where migrants are known to have died in the borderland, this cross represents the death of Nolberto Torres-Zayas just east of Arivaca, Arizona on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Torres-Zayas died of hyperthermia in 2009, not far from a Humane Borders water cache that had been vandalized and drained. Ash Ponders for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Ash Ponders for NPR

We, The Voters

Is it easy for migrants to enter the U.S.? We went to the border to find out

Morning Edition spoke to migrants hoping to enter the U.S. and the border agents tasked with keeping them out.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Michel MartinSteve Inskeep

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249296650/1249303869" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
How these University of Texas-Austin students view Gaza war protests on their campus

Ammer Qudummi was arrested at a UT Austin protest on April 26, but all charges have been dropped. Michael Minasi/KUT hide caption

toggle caption
Michael Minasi/KUT

Campus protests over the Gaza war

How these University of Texas-Austin students view Gaza war protests on their campus

by Mansee Khurana

7 min

How these University of Texas-Austin students view Gaza war protests on their campus

Listen · 7:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249296685/1249296686" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Republicans in Congress are trying to reshape election maps by excluding noncitizens

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee speaks about the Senate version of the Equal Representation Act during a January press conference in Washington, D.C. The bill is one of at least a dozen GOP proposals to exclude some or all non-U.S. citizens from a special census count that the 14th Amendment says must include the "whole number of persons in each state." Mariam Zuhaib/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Elections

Republicans in Congress are trying to reshape election maps by excluding noncitizens

by Hansi Lo Wang

3 min

Republicans in Congress are trying to reshape election maps by excluding noncitizens

Listen · 3:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1245563450/1249296748" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

Miguel Divo shows his patient, Joel Rubinstein, a dry powder inhaler. It's an alternative to some puff inhalers that emit potent greenhouse gases, but is equally effective for many patients with asthma. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

Shots - Health News

Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

by Martha Bebinger

3 min

Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

Listen · 3:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248504466/1249296754" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Is it easy for migrants to enter the U.S.? We went to the border to find out

Álvaro Enciso places crosses at sites where migrants are known to have died in the borderland, this cross represents the death of Nolberto Torres-Zayas just east of Arivaca, Arizona on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Torres-Zayas died of hyperthermia in 2009, not far from a Humane Borders water cache that had been vandalized and drained. Ash Ponders for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Ash Ponders for NPR

We, The Voters

Is it easy for migrants to enter the U.S.? We went to the border to find out

by Steve InskeepAlly SchweitzerLilly Quiroz

11 min

Is it easy for migrants to enter the U.S.? We went to the border to find out

Listen · 11:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248670734/1249296760" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Women no longer have to make the first move on Bumble. Will it make the app better?

Women no longer have to make the first move on Bumble, the dating app that was launched in 2014 with the goal of putting more power in the hands of women. Nikos Pekiaridis/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Nikos Pekiaridis/Getty Images

Business

Women no longer have to make the first move on Bumble. Will it make the app better?

by Claire Murashima

2 min

Women no longer have to make the first move on Bumble. Will it make the app better?

Listen · 2:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249296671/1249296672" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org