How a U.S. Customs and Border Protection veteran sees his agency's mission

Ryan Riccucci, division chief of law enforcement operational programs for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, says he feels his agency is often misunderstood by the U.S. public.

Ash Ponders for NPR

We, The Voters

Ryan Riccucci, a 17-year agency veteran, says he feels the agency is misunderstood by the U.S. public.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepMichel Martin

12 min

Morning news brief

Ash Ponders for NPR

Ash Ponders for NPR

We, The Voters

by Steve InskeepAlly SchweitzerLilly Quiroz

7 min

How student protests are changing college graduations

Graduates chant in support of Palestinians during the University of Michigan's commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP

Campus protests over the Gaza war

by Sequoia Carrillo

5 min

After years in a Syrian ISIS camp, a 10-person American family is back in the U.S.

A woman carries a child as she walks through the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria in October 2023.

Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

Investigations

by Sacha Pfeiffer

3 min

