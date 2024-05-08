Accessibility links
Migrants claiming asylum can be allowed into the U.S. Here's how it works

Yajaíra Peñaloza (left) and Marian Araujo pose with their children while waiting for their ride at the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson, Ariz., on March 26. Ash Ponders for NPR hide caption

Ash Ponders for NPR

Asylum rules in the U.S. paired with millions of cases backing up immigration courts are causing a major headache for the country.

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepLeila Fadel

12 min

Yajaíra Peñaloza (left) and Marian Araujo pose with their children while waiting for their ride at the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson, Ariz., on March 26. Ash Ponders for NPR hide caption

Ash Ponders for NPR

by Steve InskeepAlly SchweitzerLilly Quiroz

6 min

Migrant arrivals stretched Denver's budget. Now, the city is scaling back aid

Rosbely Sira Linarez holds her infant son on April 24 in the north Denver encampment where they've been living with other South and Central American immigrants who arrived in Colorado in the last year. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite hide caption

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

by Kevin J. Beaty

4 min

