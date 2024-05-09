Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 9, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 9, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated

Police arrest an alleged thief, not shown, on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York. The neighborhood has seen a jump in robbery over the past year. Many residents blame migrants, but this suspect was American. Martin Kaste/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Kaste/NPR

National

Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated

Republicans have raised the alarm about a migrant crime wave. Nationally, crime is down even as immigration has surged, but the concerns are real in some neighborhoods.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepLeila Fadel

10 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 10:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250136454/1250141801" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
One of opera's greatest hits gets a new and happy ending in Washington

Speranza Scappucci conducts singers on stage and the orchestra in the pit for the Washington National Opera's production of Turandot. Keren Carrión/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Keren Carrión/NPR

Performing Arts

One of opera's greatest hits gets a new and happy ending in Washington

by Nina Totenberg

7 min

One of opera's greatest hits gets a new and happy ending in Washington

Listen · 7:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250136482/1250136483" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Trump's speeches follow a familiar playlist, featuring greatest hits among new tunes

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on May 1 at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Mich. Nic Antaya/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Politics

Trump's speeches follow a familiar playlist, featuring greatest hits among new tunes

by Stephen Fowler

7 min

Trump's speeches follow a familiar playlist, featuring greatest hits among new tunes

Listen · 7:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249245334/1250136566" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated

Police arrest an alleged thief, not shown, on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York. The neighborhood has seen a jump in robbery over the past year. Many residents blame migrants, but this suspect was American. Martin Kaste/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Kaste/NPR

We, The Voters

Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated

by Martin Kaste

7 min

Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated

Listen · 7:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249626979/1250136572" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org