Morning Edition for May 10, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 10, 2024

Is Biden's border plan working? Here's how the top immigration official says it is

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks with NPR's Morning Edition Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the department's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Michael Zamora/NPR hide caption

Michael Zamora/NPR

We, The Voters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sat with Morning Edition to discuss the president's approach to migrant arrivals and where he feels the strategy has worked.

National

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepLeila Fadel

12 min

Morning news brief

What Arizona's Mexico-born Republican congressman thinks of the border situation

Friday, March 29, 2024 Tucson, Arizona —Juan Ciscomani poses for a portrait at his offices in Tucson, Arizona on Friday, March 29, 2024. CREDIT: Ash Ponders for NPR MEArizona— Ash Ponders/Ash Ponders for NPR hide caption

Ash Ponders/Ash Ponders for NPR

We, The Voters

by Mansee Khurana

5 min

by Obed Manuel

11 min

RFK Jr. is not alone. More than a billion people have parasitic worms

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , who is running as a third party candidate for president, made news this week for his deposition from 2012 that "a worm ... got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images hide caption

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Goats and Soda

by Gabrielle Emanuel

3 min

Eurovision 2024: Here are the songs with the best shot at glory

Switzerland's Nemo rehearses "The Code" before the second semifinal. Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty hide caption

Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

Pop Culture Happy Hour

by Glen Weldon

3 min

