Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 10, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 10, 2024
Morning Edition
National
Morning news brief
Morning news brief
The World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 5 new inductees
A saxophone player for Herbie Hancock and Kendrick Lamar releases a new album
We, The Voters
What Arizona's Mexico-born Republican congressman thinks of the border situation
What Arizona's Mexico-born Republican congressman thinks of the border situation
Business
Panera Bread said it's discontinuing its Charged Sips drinks
Panera Bread said it's discontinuing its Charged Sips drinks
Sports
The contract that started Lionel Messi's pro soccer career is up for sale
The contract that started Lionel Messi's pro soccer career is up for sale
Planet Money
Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do?
Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do?
Netflix tries more live programming with standup specials and Tom Brady roast
North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary opened last month on Cherokee land
We, The Voters
Is Biden's border plan working? Here's how the top immigration official says it is
Is Biden's border plan working? Here's how the top immigration official says it is
Goats and Soda
RFK Jr. is not alone. More than a billion people have parasitic worms
RFK Jr. is not alone. More than a billion people have parasitic worms
StoryCorps
A mother is called to work as a doula after her first child died shortly after birth
A mother is called to work as a doula after her first child died shortly after birth
Middle East
U.S. says military pier will increase aid to Gaza. Humanitarian groups have doubts
U.S. says military pier will increase aid to Gaza. Humanitarian groups have doubts
A lifelong conservative explains why he's voting for President Biden this fall
Movies
The adventures of Middle Earth will soon continue in theaters
The adventures of Middle Earth will soon continue in theaters
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Eurovision 2024: Here are the songs with the best shot at glory
Eurovision 2024: Here are the songs with the best shot at glory
Middle East
Biden says he would stop weapons shipments to Israel if it invades Rafah
Biden says he would stop weapons shipments to Israel if it invades Rafah
The Americas
May is expected to be an important month to turn things around in Haiti
May is expected to be an important month to turn things around in Haiti
Veterans who received other-than-honorable discharges may be eligible for benefits
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.