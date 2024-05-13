Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 13, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 13, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

Vinay Patel, head of Fairbrook Hotels, owns 11 hotels around Virginia. Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel hide caption

toggle caption
Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel

Business

With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

A new type of traveler is part of the post-pandemic reset at U.S. hotels, along with fewer daily cleanings and pancake-slinging machines.

The Americas

Morning news brief

by Leila FadelMichel Martin

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250855115/1250861693" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

Vinay Patel, head of Fairbrook Hotels, owns 11 hotels around Virginia. Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel hide caption

toggle caption
Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel

Business

With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

by Alina Selyukh

3 min

With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250205737/1250855247" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

A giant Mercedes-Benz logo towers over the tree line at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance, Ala., on June 7, 2017. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

UAW Goes South

Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

by Andrea HsuStephan Bisaha

2 min

Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

Listen · 2:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250200307/1250855255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Want to protect your kids' eyes from myopia? Get them to play outside

Research shows kids who spend two hours a day outside are less likely to develop myopia. nazar_ab/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
nazar_ab/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Want to protect your kids' eyes from myopia? Get them to play outside

by Maria Godoy

4 min

Want to protect your kids' eyes from myopia? Get them to play outside

Listen · 4:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250555639/1250855261" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-fixer, testifies about hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court on Monday. Julia Nikhinson/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Julia Nikhinson/AP

Law

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-fixer, testifies about hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

by Ximena BustilloNPR Washington Desk

3 min

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-fixer, testifies about hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

Listen · 3:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250844236/1250855269" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org