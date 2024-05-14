Accessibility links
System of a Down's Serj Tankian on his memoir, why a new album hasn't come since 2005

Serj Tankian, singer for System of a Down

Travis Shinn/Hachette Books

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian covers fleeing the Lebanese Civil War as a child, advocating for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and why his band hasn't made a new album since 2005.

Morning news brief

by Michel MartinLeila Fadel

Morning news brief

Serj Tankian, singer for System of a Down

Travis Shinn/Hachette Books

by Kaity KlinePhil HarrellA Martínez

He invented a successful medical device as a student. Here's his advice for new grads

Dr. Thorsten Siess shows the Impella.

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

by Sydney Lupkin

In Gaza, a hidden threat could kill Palestinians even after a cease-fire

A Palestinian boy sits near the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

AFP via Getty Images

by Lauren FrayerAnas Baba

Why women's pro hockey may be here to stay — and how you can stream playoffs for free

Boston defender Emily Brown (2) is defended by Montreal forward Kristin O'Neill (43) during the third period of a PWHL playoff hockey game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Lowell, Mass.

Mark Stockwell/AP

by H.J. Mai

