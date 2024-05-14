Listen to the featured story from this episode.
National
Morning news brief
Author Interviews
System of a Down's Serj Tankian on his memoir, why a new album hasn't come since 2005
Politics
Maryland's Democratic primary is shaping up to be the most expensive in state history
Federal regulators approve a major overhaul of America's electric grid
Education
Marie Fowler, 83, becomes Howard University's oldest doctoral graduate
Shots - Health News
He invented a successful medical device as a student. Here's his advice for new grads
Middle East crisis — explained
In Gaza, a hidden threat could kill Palestinians even after a cease-fire
Billions are being spent to keep fentanyl out of the U.S. Is it working?
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back on the witness stand
Researchers aim to figure out how to harvest food and electricity off the same land
Fake drug and alcohol treatment centers cause a big scandal in Arizona
Morning Edition
How long have blue jeans been around? Paintings show they were worn in the 1600s
Middle East
Israeli strikes on aid convoys are not unusual, Human Rights Watch says
Artificial intelligence may help to make the VA claims filing process easier
Music News
Grammy Award winning saxophonist David Sanborn has died at 78
Why women's pro hockey may be here to stay — and how you can stream playoffs for free
Russian troops press toward Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv
Biden to raise tariffs on Chinese goods from electric vehicles to semiconductors
Book News & Features
'Brotherless Night,' an ambitious novel about Sri Lankan civil war, wins $150K prize
