An Israeli army soldier walks past a main battle tank stationed at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on April 30.

An Israeli army soldier walks past a main battle tank stationed at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on April 30.

Middle East crisis — explained

How Israel's military investigates itself in cases of possible wrongdoing

Since last October, complaints have included Israeli soldiers firing on unarmed Palestinian refugees and the killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers when Israeli drones fired on their convoy.

Asia

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepMichel Martin

10 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 10:28
  • Transcript
Maryland Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reacts after a voter tells her he voted for her outside at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center on May 14 in Burtonsville, Md.

Maryland Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reacts after a voter tells her he voted for her outside at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center on May 14 in Burtonsville, Md.

Elections

Maryland Democrats pick Angela Alsobrooks to take on Hogan for open U.S. Senate seat

by Matt Bush

2 min

Maryland Democrats pick Angela Alsobrooks to take on Hogan for open U.S. Senate seat

Listen · 2:28
  • Transcript
The U.S. Justice Department says Boeing broke a deferred prosecution deal with the government following a pair of fatal 737 Max crashes more than five years ago.

The U.S. Justice Department says Boeing broke a deferred prosecution deal with the government following a pair of fatal 737 Max crashes more than five years ago.

Business

DOJ says Boeing broke deal that avoided prosecution after 2 fatal 737 Max crashes

by Joel Rose

2 min

DOJ says Boeing broke deal that avoided prosecution after 2 fatal 737 Max crashes

Listen · 2:07
  • Transcript
Middle East crisis — explained

How Israel's military investigates itself in cases of possible wrongdoing

by Rob Schmitz

6 min

How Israel's military investigates itself in cases of possible wrongdoing

Listen · 6:57
  • Transcript

