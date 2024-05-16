Accessibility links
Why children with disabilities are missing school and losing skills
Fahmida Azim for NPR

Education

Why children with disabilities are missing school and losing skills

A special education staffing crisis is raging through many U.S. school districts. It's taking a toll on students and families.

Politics

by Steve Inskeep

Groups that register voters are feeling besieged by new state laws

Poder Latinx canvasser Humberto Orjuela helps Andres Navarro register to vote in a Presidente Supermarket parking lot in Orlando on April 20. New restrictions in Florida have made voter registration work more difficult for Poder Latinx and other third-party groups. Keren Carrión/NPR hide caption

Keren Carrión/NPR

Elections

Groups that register voters are feeling besieged by new state laws

by Aaron MendelsonAshley Lopez

