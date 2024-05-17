Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 17, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 17, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is

Billie Eilish's third album, created as always alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, is titled Hit Me Hard and Soft. William Drumm/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
William Drumm/Courtesy of the artist

Music

Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is

Speaking alongside brother/collaborator Finneas, Eilish says she discovered a new self-awareness on Hit Me Hard and Soft, after years of seeing herself through others' eyes.

Politics

Morning news brief

by Steve Inskeep

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252012720/1252037117" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is

Billie Eilish's third album, created as always alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, is titled Hit Me Hard and Soft. William Drumm/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
William Drumm/Courtesy of the artist

Music

Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is

by Leila FadelPhil Harrell

7 min

Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is

Listen · 7:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251790138/1252012853" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
A bloody nose, a last hurrah for friends, and more prom memories you shared with us

In 2010, Karley Ford went to her senior prom with her best friends instead of a date. Karley Ford hide caption

toggle caption
Karley Ford

National

A bloody nose, a last hurrah for friends, and more prom memories you shared with us

by Mansee Khurana

3 min

A bloody nose, a last hurrah for friends, and more prom memories you shared with us

Listen · 3:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252012846/1252012847" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org