Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 17, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 17, 2024
Morning Edition
Politics
Morning news brief
Morning news brief
Music
Billie Eilish finally remembers who she is
Ex-Army sergeant, convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester, is pardoned
Middle East
The first trucks carrying aid to Gaza roll off temporary floating pier
Sports
Minor-league hockey team in Athens, Ga., is christened the Rock Lobsters
'The Indicator from Planet Money' sheds light on the 'winner-take-all' problem
A young man avoids Myanmar's conscription service by fleeing to Thailand
20 years ago Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage
The result of a union election at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama is about to be revealed
Middle East
Amid war, what does the future of education look like in Gaza?
The Biden administration is ending new leases in America's top coal region
Troubled plane-maker Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting on Friday
2 sisters remember who gave them the love they were missing in foster care
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill that deletes climate change from state law
What Trump can and can't do on Day 1 — providing he wins reelection
Games
Fans have been desperate for the next installment of 'Grand Theft Auto'
A bloody nose, a last hurrah for friends, and more prom memories you shared with us
Biden reaches out to Black Americans. He'll give commencement address at Morehouse
Chinese scholar and an American observer of China offer insights into current tension
Middle East
As Israel says it will send more troops into southern Gaza, millions run out of food
