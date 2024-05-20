Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May 20, 2024

Like to bike? Your knees will thank you and you may live longer, too

A large new study shows people who bike have less knee pain and arthritis than those who do not. PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images hide caption

PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Like to bike? Your knees will thank you and you may live longer, too

New research shows lifelong bikers have healthier knees, less pain and a longer lifespan, compared to people who've never biked. This adds to the evidence that cycling promotes healthy aging.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepMichel Martin

11 min

Morning news brief

Pianist Inna Faliks traces musical odyssey from Soviet Ukraine via Faustian fantasy

A new album by pianist Inna Faliks features world premiere recordings of works by five composers. Rosalind Wong/Inna Faliks hide caption

Rosalind Wong/Inna Faliks

Music Interviews

Pianist Inna Faliks traces musical odyssey from Soviet Ukraine via Faustian fantasy

by Olivia Hampton

7 min

Pianist Inna Faliks traces musical odyssey from Soviet Ukraine via Faustian fantasy

Up and down the Ganges, India's Modi enjoys support after 10 years of rule

Worshippers and tourists sit on boats facing the bank of the Ganges River in the holy Hindu city of Varanasi to watch the Ganga Aarti, a ritual of devotion to the venerated river. Hindu priests wave fire as the sun sets, ring bells and tap on drums. Thousands watch, clap and chant along from boats crammed in the water. Diaa Hadid/NPR hide caption

Diaa Hadid/NPR

Asia

Up and down the Ganges, India's Modi enjoys support after 10 years of rule

by Diaa HadidOmkar Khandekar

5 min

Up and down the Ganges, India's Modi enjoys support after 10 years of rule

When sea otters lose their favorite foods, they can use tools to go after new ones

A sea otter in Monterey Bay with a rock anvil on its belly and a scallop in its forepaws. Jessica Fujii hide caption

Jessica Fujii

Animals

When sea otters lose their favorite foods, they can use tools to go after new ones

by Nell Greenfieldboyce

3 min

When sea otters lose their favorite foods, they can use tools to go after new ones

