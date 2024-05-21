Accessibility links
One voted Biden. One picked Trump. It's a tale of two counties in pivotal Wisconsin

Located less than an hour outside Madison, Wis., Columbia County has both city commuters and people in more rural, small towns. Portage, with a population of around 10,000, is the largest town in the county. Jeongyoon Han/NPR hide caption

Politics

Wisconsin is one of a handful of pivotal states in the 2024 presidential election. Within the swing state, there are swing counties that could decide the election — even as people remain divided.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Leila FadelSteve Inskeep

11 min

More than 200 million seniors face extreme heat risks in coming decades, study finds

Jackye Lafon, who's in her 80s, cools herself with a water spray at her home in Toulouse, France during a heat wave in 2022. Older people face higher heat risk than those who are younger. Climate change is making heat risk even greater. Fred Scheiber/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Climate

More than 200 million seniors face extreme heat risks in coming decades, study finds

by Alejandra Borunda

3 min

Located less than an hour outside Madison, Wis., Columbia County has both city commuters and people in more rural, small towns. Portage, with a population of around 10,000, is the largest town in the county. Jeongyoon Han/NPR hide caption

Politics

by Elena MooreJeongyoon Han

6 min

