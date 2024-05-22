Accessibility links
Author Jenny Erpenbeck's novel Kairos was named this year's winner of the International Booker Prize.

Author Jenny Erpenbeck's novel Kairos was named this year's winner of the International Booker Prize.

A German novel about a tortured love affair wins 2024 International Booker Prize

Jenny Erpenbeck's novel, translated by Michael Hofmann, follows a couple in 1980s East Berlin and their tumultuous relationship, while Germany undergoes its own political transformation.

Middle East

Morning news brief

by Leila Fadel

Morning news brief

