Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Morning Edition for May 22, 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 22, 2024
Morning Edition
Middle East
Morning news brief
Morning news brief
Book News & Features
A German novel about a tortured love affair wins 2024 International Booker Prize
A German novel about a tortured love affair wins 2024 International Booker Prize
Research into the chemical found in ecstasy is plagued with allegations of misconduct
National
In Nebraska, there's a battle on the ballot over abortion
In Nebraska, there's a battle on the ballot over abortion
Do your plane rides feel bumpier than usual? There's a reason for that
Asia
A popular place to see Japan's Mount Fuji used to be in front of a convenience store
A popular place to see Japan's Mount Fuji used to be in front of a convenience store
Why in Alaska foreign teachers can make up more than half the staff
Summer fire season nears as many wildland firefighting jobs are vacant
Vietnam's top security official is confirmed as president
Spain, Norway and Ireland will recognize an independent Palestinian state
Former NATO secretary-general wants to see Ukraine admitted to NATO quickly
Fani Willis and the judge presiding over Ga. Trump election case defeat challengers
Kenyan-led forces will arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence
Research News
Scientists tracking Antarctic sea ice levels spotted a big shift in 2023
Scientists tracking Antarctic sea ice levels spotted a big shift in 2023
UC Santa Cruz workers strike in solidarity with pro-Palestinian protesters
NPR Investigations: Off The Mark
For decades, site markers left out who committed Utah's Mountain Meadows Massacre
For decades, site markers left out who committed Utah's Mountain Meadows Massacre
Business
A canned water brand says it's giving away a fighter jet — for real
A canned water brand says it's giving away a fighter jet — for real
Amid cybersecurity crisis at Ascension hospitals, workflows are disrupted
Classified documents case: Lawyers for Trump will be in a Florida courtroom
What do border politics look like along the U.S.-Mexico border?
Middle East
3 European nations break with U.S. and formally recognize an independent Palestine
3 European nations break with U.S. and formally recognize an independent Palestine
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.