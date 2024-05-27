Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May, 27 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 27, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Middle East

Morning news brief

by A MartínezMichel Martin

12 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 12:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4976025/nx-s1-70dda1c8-b104-4d33-b34a-efacee7d30be" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
A woman is shown using an injection pen with the word

Zepbound is one of several new drugs that people are using successfully to lose weight. But shortages have people strategizing how to maintain their weight loss when they can't get the drug. Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

The new obesity drugs work, but it's a dilemma when people have to stop taking them

by Yuki Noguchi

5 min

GOING OFF OBESITY DRUGS

Listen · 5:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4930028/g-s1-1141" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org