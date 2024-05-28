Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Morning news brief
Villagers are still rescuing people from last week's landslide in Papua New Guinea
Closing arguments set to begin in former President Trump's historic criminal trial
Fashionistas get ready: It’s safe to break out the white clothing.
Animals caught up in trading of illegal wildlife must be cared for
Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives
Woodpeckers aiming to make a lot of noise, switch from wood to metal
'Body Electric': How our headphone habits affect our hearing
The basketball world has lost one of its most colorful personalities. Bill Walton has died
How the extraction of lithium in Chile is tearing communities apart
Airstrike on Rafah leads to international outcry and condemnation of Israel
Mexico could elect its first female president after this weekend's election
Bird flu is still spreading in dairy cattle -- scientists are concerned
A new Banksy Museum has opened in NYC … minus Banksy
Attorneys to deliver closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial
GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales fights for his political life in Texas against a newcomer
Pro-Palestinian protests continue at the University of California
