Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May, 29 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for May 29, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

World

Morning business brief

by Leila FadelSteve Inskeep

10 min

Morning business brief

Listen · 10:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4982168/nx-s1-daa15d5b-611f-4de0-b934-9fae8ac3b113" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Clouds obscure the view of the setting sun on 42nd street in New York, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Twice per year, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers.

Clouds obscure the view of the setting sun on 42nd street in New York, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Twice per year, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers. Mary Conlon//AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mary Conlon//AP

National

What is Manhattanhenge? Here's when and where you can see the phenomenon

by Iman Maani

2 min

New Yorkers have had a chance to take in a spectacular sunset

Listen · 2:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4983880/nx-s1-5617ce73-0c10-4efe-82c8-4e84af9a14ad" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org