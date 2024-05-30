Accessibility links
National

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepA Martínez

14 min

Morning news brief

Trump supporters and their opponents spar outside of the criminal court where the former president is on trial on Wednesday in New York City. The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the former president's hush money trial with prosecutor Joshua Steinglass speaking for four hours and 40 minutes. Judge Juan Merchan will give the jury their instructions before they begin their deliberations today. Former U.S. President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Politics

Trump verdict would likely move only a small number of votes, poll finds

by Domenico Montanaro

3 min

MAY NPR ELECTION POLL

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s independent presidential campaign has drawn supporters who don't see themselves represented by Democrats or Republicans. Although he likely won't win the 2024 presidential election, who shows up to vote for him could help determine if President Biden or Former President Donald Trump do.

Politics

RFK's voters know they're not electing the next president. They're with him anyway

by Stephen Fowler

4 min

Who is an RFK Jr. voter?

