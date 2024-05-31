Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Morning news brief
Former President Trump is now a felon. Will he get prison time?
A 3rd human case of bird flu detected, this one with respiratory symptoms
Trump holds news conference following conviction on felony charges
After Trump's guilty verdict, the former president has a few options ahead of him
A heat wave gripping parts of South Asia since mid-May gets even more brutal
'The Indicator From Planet Money' explains why tariffs are back
Chinese entrepreneurs aim to stay off the U.S. trade restriction list
Boeing promises big changes as the plane maker looks to rebuild trust and quality
What impact will Trump's guilty verdict by a New York jury have on the electorate?
Examining the N.Y. criminal trial verdict against former President Donald Trump
In a first, OpenAI removes influence operations tied to Russia, China and Israel
Americans are getting more cautious about how they spend their money
Colorado couple rebuilds after losing everything to a wildfire
The timing and circumstances of Trump's criminal trial have made it inherently political
How Trump's criminal conviction might alter his campaign for the presidency
Ukraine can now strike military targets in Russia using some Western weapons
The NBA Finals are set: Boston is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s title
