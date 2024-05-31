Accessibility links
Morning Edition for May, 31 2024

Morning Edition

Law

Morning news brief

by Steve InskeepA Martínez

10 min

10:35
A farmworker was infected with bird flu from a dairy cow, the third human case in the recent outbreak.

A farmworker was infected with bird flu from a dairy cow, the third human case in the recent outbreak. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Shots - Health News

A 3rd human case of bird flu detected, this one with respiratory symptoms

by Carmel Wroth

2 min

2:36
The Federal Aviation Administration says it will continue to hold Boeing accountable after reviewing

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will continue to hold Boeing accountable after reviewing "the company's roadmap to fix its systemic safety and quality-control issues." The 90-day review follows the in-flight door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max in January. Boeing finishes final assembly of its jets at at its facility in Renton, Wash. Jovelle Tamayo for NPR

Jovelle Tamayo for NPR

National

Boeing promises big changes as the plane maker looks to rebuild trust and quality

by Joel Rose

1 min

1:54
OpenAI, the company behind generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, announced Thursday that it had taken down influence operations tied to Russia, China and Iran.

OpenAI, the company behind generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, announced Thursday that it had taken down influence operations tied to Russia, China and Iran. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Untangling Disinformation

In a first, OpenAI removes influence operations tied to Russia, China and Israel

by Shannon Bond

1 min

1:58
Morning EditionMorning Edition

