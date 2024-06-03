Accessibility links
Amy Wilson, a conductor and artistic director of the Atlanta Philharmonic, suffered from brain cancer but isn't able to get Medicaid which makes it difficult to pay her hospital bills.

Amy Wilson, a conductor and artistic director of the Atlanta Philharmonic, suffered from brain cancer but isn't able to get Medicaid which makes it difficult to pay her hospital bills. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

We, The Voters

$30 too much a month keeps a cancer patient in Georgia from cheaper care

GA MEDICAID EXPANSION

The view from flying the plane during the Weather Training flight with the Hurricane Hunters out of Kessler AFB out in Biloxi, Miss.

The view from the cockpit during a Hurricane Hunter training flight over the Gulf of Mexcio out of Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., on May 28, 2024. Emily Kask/for NPR hide caption

Weather

Hurricane Hunters spread thin heading into Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane Hunters Stretched Thin

