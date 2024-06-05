Accessibility links
Morning Edition for June, 5 2024 Hear the Morning Edition program for Jun 05, 2024

Morning EditionMorning Edition

World

Morning news brief

by A MartínezMichel Martin

11 min

Morning news brief

Listen · 11:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4989309/nx-s1-fdf4e055-1909-4ef6-939b-665bde8df2e1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Supporters listen as President Biden speaks during a Black Voters for Biden campaign event at Girard College, Wednesday, May 29, in Philadelphia. Biden won Black voters under 45 with around 80% in 2020.

Supporters listen as President Biden speaks during a Black Voters for Biden campaign event at Girard College, Wednesday, May 29, in Philadelphia. Biden won Black voters under 45 with around 80% in 2020. In a recent University of Chicago poll, that support is more of a question in 2024. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Vucci/AP

Politics

After backing him in 2020, a new poll shows some young voters are Biden's to lose

by Elena Moore

3 min

After backing him in 2020, a new poll shows some young voters are Biden's to lose

Listen · 3:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4987296/nx-s1-e1fc5620-1836-4982-84cd-33162ef491a0" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Three-day eventing rider Jonathan Holling competes with his gelding Fernhill Copain.

Three-day eventing rider Jonathan Holling competes with his gelding Fernhill Copain. Courtesy Jonathan Holling hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy Jonathan Holling

Sports

Horse sports are a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries. Can they be made safer?

by Olivia Hampton

3 min

Horse sports are a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries

Listen · 3:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4983042/nx-s1-fe2ad7f1-8470-44d0-bd4d-8d425bf9376b" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Rapper Fat Joe arrives at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Fat Joe arrives at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. The Bronx-born rapper sat with NPR's A Martínez to discuss how he advocates for price transparency and what he wants politicians in D.C. to do about it. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We, The Voters

Fat Joe wants hospital price transparency. Here's how he's fighting for it in D.C.

by Milton GuevaraAdam BearneA Martínez

3 min

FAT JOE ON HEALTHCARE COSTS

Listen · 3:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4974810/nx-s1-7e4363d5-cacf-468d-ab2a-2e12099a9244" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
World War II veteran Gene Kleindl, age 102, from Rockford, Ill., receives a kiss from Chantell Boivin while leaving the Normandy American Cemetery on June 4 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Kleindl, a medic in the U.S. Army's 90th Infantry Division, arrived on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

World War II veteran Gene Kleindl, age 102, from Rockford, Ill., receives a kiss from Chantell Boivin while leaving the Normandy American Cemetery on June 4 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Kleindl, a medic in the U.S. Army's 90th Infantry Division, arrived on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elections

To mark D-Day, Biden will deliver a defense of democracy that hits on campaign themes

by Tamara Keith

4 min

To mark D-Day, Biden will deliver a defense of democracy that hits on campaign themes

Listen · 4:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4950139/nx-s1-1b917df7-9564-4442-bb3b-63aff39779d9" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Morning EditionMorning Edition

Browse archive or search npr.org