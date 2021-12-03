Accessibility links
Changing Our Minds: Why we should admit when we're wrong : TED Radio Hour Admitting we're wrong is painful—even seen as a sign of weakness. But what if we take a more flexible approach? This hour: how rethinking ideas can be good for our brains and our relationships.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.

Changing Our Minds: Why we should admit when we're wrong

Admitting we're wrong is painful—even seen as a sign of weakness. But what if we take a more flexible approach? This hour: how rethinking ideas can be good for our brains and our relationships.

Adam Grant: Why rethinking our ideas means we're growing

Ryan Lash / TED Ryan Lash/Ryan Lash / TED hide caption

toggle caption
Ryan Lash/Ryan Lash / TED

TED Radio Hour

Adam Grant: Why rethinking our ideas means we're growing

by 

18 min

Adam Grant: Why rethinking our ideas means we're growing

Listen · 18:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1061203835/1061233622" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Loretta J. Ross: What if we called people in, rather than calling them out?

Bret Hartman / TED Bret Hartman/Bret Hartman / TED hide caption

toggle caption
Bret Hartman/Bret Hartman / TED

TED Radio Hour

Loretta J. Ross: What if we called people in, rather than calling them out?

by 

17 min

Loretta J. Ross: What if we called people in, rather than calling them out?

Listen · 17:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1061209084/1061233764" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.
Browse archive or search npr.org