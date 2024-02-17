Accessibility links
'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney : Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Dulcé Sloan and Amy Dickinson.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 24: In this screengrab, (L-R) Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)
Enlarge this image
Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA
UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 24: In this screengrab, (L-R) Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA)
Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA

'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

Recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Dulcé Sloan and Amy Dickinson.

'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Getty Images for All In WA hide caption

toggle caption
Getty Images for All In WA

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

44 min

'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

Listen · 44:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1232102962/1232263455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Browse archive or search npr.org