'Wait Wait' for March 9, 2024: With Not My Job guest Claudia Goldin : Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, Not My Job guest Claudia Goldin and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Josh Gondelman and Maeve Higgins.

American economist Claudia Goldin, who was awarded the Nobel prize in economics, talks to the press at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 9, 2023. LAUREN OWENS LAMBERT/AFP via Getty Images

TOPSHOT - American economist Claudia Goldin, who was awarded the Nobel prize in economics, talks to the press at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 9, 2023.

Recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, Not My Job guest Claudia Goldin and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Josh Gondelman and Maeve Higgins.

Economist Claudia Goldin, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics, talks to the press at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 9, 2023. Lauren Owens Lambert/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

