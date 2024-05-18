Accessibility links
Weekend Edition Saturday Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for May 18, 2024

Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition Saturday

Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium

People in both New York and Dublin, Ireland, wave and signal at each other while looking at a livestream view of one another as part of an art installation on the street in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Seth Wenig/AP

Simon Says

Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium

by Scott Simon

2 min

Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium

Listen · 2:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252231540/1252307804" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition Saturday

Browse archive or search npr.org