Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Saturday Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for May 18, 2024
Weekend Edition Saturday
Politics
Week in politics: An upside-down flag and an early debate
Week in politics: An upside-down flag and an early debate
U.S. says the first shipment of aid has reached Gaza through its floating pier
Simon Says
Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium
Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium
The assassination attempt on Slovakian PM is the latest example of violence in Europe
A Crimean couple in Ukraine says they're reliving an 80-year-old story
Sports
What makes 'photo finishes' in sport unique?
What makes 'photo finishes' in sport unique?
Mercedes-Benz workers vote against unionizing Alabama plant, halting UAW's streak
Author Interviews
Peter S. Beagle on his new novel, the hero's journey, and why villains talk so much
Peter S. Beagle on his new novel, the hero's journey, and why villains talk so much
Strange News
Meet Vermont's newly-minted PhD: Max Dow, the tabby cat
Meet Vermont's newly-minted PhD: Max Dow, the tabby cat
Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz on 'Neon Pill', the band's new album
What Russia's latest military offensive means for Ukraine
Democratic campaigners in Georgia are skeptical of Biden's chances in 2024
Boeing held its annual shareholders meeting amid a string of controversies
Over 300 people have died after flash floods in Afghanistan
In India's elections, many say cash-for-votes is an open secret
Financial troubles force dozens of Red Lobster restaurants to close down
Saturday Sports: Denver Nuggets struggle, Caitlin Clark's first week in the WNBA
A historically Black university holds what could be its last graduation
Author Interviews
'A Fatal Inheritance' follows a family's struggle with cancer across generations
'A Fatal Inheritance' follows a family's struggle with cancer across generations
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.