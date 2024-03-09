Accessibility links
In a first, U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online (no pencils required)
Efi Chalikopoulou for NPR

Education

Students taking the exam use their own devices, or school devices – they no longer need a paper and pencil. More than a million students are expected to take the test.

Opinion: Some heroes drive city buses

Anastasios Adamopoulos was driving a city bus early Monday morning in Chicago when he saw homes on fire. He stopped to help. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP hide caption

Simon Says

by Scott Simon

2 min

