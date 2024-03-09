Listen to the featured story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Saturday for March 9, 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for March 9, 2024
Weekend Edition Saturday
Middle East
Ceasefire talks stall even as conditions in Gaza worsen
Week in politics: Biden's partisan State of the Union address, RNC's Trump takeover
Simon Says
Opinion: Some heroes drive city buses
More than 280 students were abducted by gunmen from a school in northwest Nigeria
JPMorgan Chase is the biggest of the big banks. Critics say that poses a risk
Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani made a personal announcement, and fans can't handle it
In a first, U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online (no pencils required)
Movie Interviews
In 'Spaceman', a deep space explorer deals with the earthly problem of loneliness
Education
A California university is shutting down. Its basketball team will have a last dance
Author Interviews
Rita Bullwinkel talks about her novel 'Headshot' and writing about women's boxing
Biden hits the campaign trail after delivering the State of the Union address
As global hunger crises worsen, the UN's World Food Programme faces a funding shortage
National
How the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley led to a debate about immigration
National
Texas wildfires are devastating the cattle ranching industry
Regional Mexican music is having a moment on the world stage
The new Republican National Committee has two close Trump allies at the helm
Sports
Saturday Sports: March Madness
Obituaries
Remembering manga artist and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama
Author Interviews
A new book traces the lives of 4 people among thousands of 'unclaimed' deaths in L.A.
