Week in politics: Biden holds back weapons from Israel, Trump gets gag order warning
Middle East
The U.S. is used to drawing red lines for adversaries. How does it work for allies?
Simon Says
Opinion: 'Glory be to thee, Hong Kong!'
Trump's speeches follow a familiar playlist, featuring greatest hits among new tunes
Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko on his memoir about the war
Israel's Eurovision contestant qualifies for the final, braces for protests
A new book traces the life of Fu Pei-mei, who brought Chinese food to the world
Music Interviews
'Mother' is DJ and musician Samantha Poulter's new house music album
Rep. Mike Levin on why Democrats wrote to Biden urging action on the southern border
Fresh off a holiday, new data on China's economy gives cause for hope
A powerful solar storm is bringing northern lights to unusual places
Washington's ferry system is seeing the impact of decades of underfunding
Saturday Sports: NBA and NHL playoffs, baseball's hot new pitcher
Arkansas's new statues at the U.S. Capitol are of Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash
The Americas
In Chile, a once-extinct language is coming back to life
Pam Grier on season 2 of 'Them: The Scare' and Black representation in Hollywood
Culture
Thanks, mom. Love, NPR
