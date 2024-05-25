Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Saturday for May 25, 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for May 25, 2024
Weekend Edition Saturday
Middle East
ICJ orders Israel to cease military offensive in Rafah and allow aid to enter Gaza
Week in Politics: Israel offensive and Biden campaign, Trump appeals to NYC voters
Simon Says
Opinion: The puzzling allure of Al Capone's pistol
ESSAY 5-25-2024
Italy's right-wing ministers crack down on NGOs helping migrants entering by sea
Technology
It's not your imagination. CAPTCHA tests are getting harder
History
A peace activist recounts life with her husband, Marine Corporal Daniel Mark MacMurray
Obituaries
Remembering historian Caleb Carr, and his account of fighting cancer alongside his cat
Paperbacks, audiobooks, e-readers — the most sustainable way to read is complicated
A California school is addressing chronic absenteeism at the root
Music Interviews
Lenny Kravitz on his new album, being a proud father, and his viral workout video
National
4 years since George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis police force has made some changes
The Americas
Families in Chile are being reunited with their children who were stolen in the 1960s
Business
Trump supporters rushed to buy shares in Truth Social, and some are seeing the payoffs
Saturday Sports: College sports' new era, the biggest auto race returns
Ed Dwight, the U.S.'s first Black astronaut candidate on making it to space at 90
When sea otters lose their favorite foods, they can use tools to go after new ones
How one Michelin-starred chef is giving back to the Paris neighborhood he grew up in
Mental Health
Fear of flying? An experts says these tips can help
PICTURE THIS: MAMA IN THE MOON
