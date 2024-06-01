Accessibility links
Weekend Edition Saturday for June, 1 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for Jun 01, 2024

Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition Saturday

North Korean defectors living in South Korea release balloons carrying propaganda leaflets denouncing North Korea's nuclear test at Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Feb. 16, 2013, in Paju, South Korea.

North Korean defectors living in South Korea release balloons carrying propaganda leaflets denouncing North Korea's nuclear test at Imjingak, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Feb. 16, 2013, in Paju, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Simon Says

Opinion: It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's trash and tunes in the air

by Scott Simon

2 min

Opinion: It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's trash and tunes in the air

Listen · 2:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4982137/nx-s1-25bc4abc-d356-448e-916c-420c1f5b1ce4" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Music Interviews

Meet Tiny Desk Concert finalist Sally Baby

by Scott Simon

5 min

Meet Tiny Desk Concert finalist Sally Baby

Listen · 5:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4981447/nx-s1-4a08042e-3215-40fd-aeca-cb74043e2cc1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.

Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition Saturday

Browse archive or search npr.org