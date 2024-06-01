Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Saturday for June, 1 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Saturday program for Jun 01, 2024
Weekend Edition Saturday
Week in politics: Trump complains about his felony trial, Biden stands by verdict
Montana could tip the balance of the Senate. Will Trump's conviction help or hurt?
Opinion: It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's trash and tunes in the air
Keir Starmer is likely to be the U.K.'s next Prime Minister
This Mexican scientist invented the 'mark of democracy' used across the world
After losing their friend to an overdose, high schoolers in Colorado worked for change
At a conference in Singapore, countries make competing claims to the South China Sea
Movie Interviews
Viggo Mortensen on 'The Dead Don't Hurt', a Western set during the U.S. Civil War
Music Interviews
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reflect on their collaboration ahead of their tour
Biden has introduced a plan to end the Israel-Gaza war. Either side has yet to agree
The Supreme Court will consider Trump's immunity from criminal prosecution
Health Care
Abortion bans that grant exceptions to 'save the life of the mother' are a gray area
Independent media in India are banding together to counter eroding press freedom
Saturday Sports: MLB incorporates Negro League stats into its record books
South Africa's African National Congress loses absolute majority for the first time
Florida law makes it likely that Trump will retain voting rights despite conviction
Author Interviews
Sarah Perry on her new novel 'Enlightenment'
Music Interviews
Meet Tiny Desk Concert finalist Sally Baby
