Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Sunday Hear the Weekend Edition Sunday program for May 19, 2024
Weekend Edition Sunday
Politics chat: Biden and Trump pin their hopes on debate to give them an edge
Meet the woman who escaped two conflicts — as a Palestinian refugee, then in Ukraine
National
Biden will address the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. Protests are expected
Biden will address the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. Protests are expected
These teens were missing too much school. Here's what it took to get them back
Plant-based restaurants are adding beef. Does the climate math add up?
National
An iconic chocolate factory shuts shop in Chicago
An iconic chocolate factory shuts shop in Chicago
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle: Complete the compound with these animal connections!
Sunday Puzzle: Complete the compound with these animal connections!
Tree seeds that flew around the moon are now being planted across the U.S.
Music Interviews
Sudanese musician Sinkane on his new album 'We Belong'
Sudanese musician Sinkane on his new album 'We Belong'
The Supreme Court ruled to protect the CFPB. Here's why it matters for your money
Middle East
Anger at Netanyahu cuts through a somber Tel Aviv rally to bring home the hostages
Anger at Netanyahu cuts through a somber Tel Aviv rally to bring home the hostages
National
Trump addresses NRA's annual meeting, urges them to vote
Trump addresses NRA's annual meeting, urges them to vote
A London court will rule on Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S.
Rock icon or a victim of exploitation? Examining Amy Winehouse's legacy
Scientists at Berkeley develop a tool to help cities measure carbon emissions
Furiosa makes a splash at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
On a trail in the Adirondack Mountains, runners appreciate the spring season
Author Interviews
Hold on to your wishes — there's a 'Spider in the Well'
Hold on to your wishes — there's a 'Spider in the Well'
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.