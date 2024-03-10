Accessibility links
Weekend Edition Sunday for March 10, 2024

Classical ensemble Apollo Chamber Players is tuned in to today's headlines

The Apollo Chamber Players create concerts in response to book banning, the refugee crisis, the war in Gaza and other world events. The members of the Houston based ensemble are Matthew Dudzik, left, Aria Cheregosha, Matthew J. Detrick and Anabel Ramírez. Lynn Lane/Apollo Chamber Players hide caption

Lynn Lane/Apollo Chamber Players

Music

Classical ensemble Apollo Chamber Players is tuned in to today's headlines

The Apollo Chamber Players in Houston, Texas, create concerts in response to book banning, the refugee crisis, the war in Gaza and other world events. Thousands of people attend their performances.

It's not easy being Colombia's 1st left-wing president

People take part in a rally in support of Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Medellín, Colombia, on Feb. 8. Jaime Saldarriaga/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jaime Saldarriaga/AFP via Getty Images

Latin America

It's not easy being Colombia's 1st left-wing president

by John Otis

4 min

It's not easy being Colombia's 1st left-wing president

Muslims prepare for a more somber Ramadan due to the Israel-Hamas war

Muslim men listen to Imam Omar Suleiman speak at the Islamic Center of Detroit in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP hide caption

Paul Sancya/AP

Middle East crisis — explained

Muslims prepare for a more somber Ramadan due to the Israel-Hamas war

by Jason DeRose

4 min

Muslims prepare for a more somber Ramadan due to the Israel-Hamas war

Georgia and Michigan could be key to keeping Black voter turnout up in 2024

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Politics

Georgia and Michigan could be key to keeping Black voter turnout up in 2024

by Sam Gringlas

4 min

Georgia and Michigan could be key to keeping Black voter turnout up in 2024

