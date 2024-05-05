Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Sunday for May 5, 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Sunday program for May 5, 2024
Weekend Edition Sunday
Politics chat: How U.S. support for Israel could impact the election
USC Dean reflects on leading anti-Apartheid student protests in the 1980s
Middle East
The conflict in Sudan is intensifying, with paramilitary forces surrounding Al Fasher
Middle East
Experts say weigh in on what's next as the war in Gaza shows no signs of slowing down
Walmart is ending its telehealth service and closing over 50 health clinics
How a genetically modified purple tomato was mistakenly identified as non-GMO
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle: April showers bring May flowers
Weekend Edition Sunday
Bees in the wall? A North Carolina family found themselves cleaning up a sticky mess
Weekend Edition Sunday
Director Caitlin Cronenberg's 'Humane' is a dark comedy about an apocalyptic future
The Americas
In the run-up to Mexico's elections, a string of political assassinations raise alarms
Mammograms should start at age 40, hormone therapy for menopause is safe, studies find
Some campuses are going virtual and canceling commencement as protests continue
Business
People say they worry about inflation. Their restaurant spending might show otherwise
Weekend Edition Sunday
What one group's experiments designing affordable housing in rural America show
Movies
In 'The Fall Guy,' stunts finally get the spotlight
Weekend Edition Sunday
Whoopi Goldberg talks love, grief and her new memoir, 'Bits and Pieces'
