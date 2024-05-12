Accessibility links
Weekend Edition Sunday for May 12, 2024

Roger Corman, the B-movie legend who launched A-list careers, dies at 98

"I think the task of the filmmaker is to break through and hit that horror that still remains in the unconscious mind," Corman said. "And there's a certain amount of catharsis there. He's pictured above in 2009. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images hide caption

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Obituaries

by Neda Ulaby

3 min

A tribe in Maine is using opioid settlement funds on a sweat lodge to treat addiction

Edward Peter-Paul is chief of the Mi'kmaq Nation in Maine. Decades ago, a sweat ceremony helped him improve his relationship with drugs and alcohol. He hopes the new healing lodge can do the same for other tribal citizens. Aneri Pattani/KFF Health News hide caption

Aneri Pattani/KFF Health News

Shots - Health News

by Aneri PattaniJazmin Orozco Rodriguez

4 min

In honor of Mother's Day, here's 'Mother Play' — which gestated for 40 years

Playwright Paula Vogel is known not just for her work on Broadway — but for the generations of famous playwrights whose careers she has nurtured. Above, Jessica Lange in Paula Vogel's Mother Play. Joan Marcus/Second Stage hide caption

Joan Marcus/Second Stage

Theater

by Jeff Lunden

5 min

