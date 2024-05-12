Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Sunday for May 12, 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Sunday program for May 12, 2024
Weekend Edition Sunday
Politics
Politics chat: Biden's response to Rafah escalation
Politics chat: Biden's response to Rafah escalation
Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College
Social security funds are set to fall short by 2033. What can be done?
National
Minnesota's new state flag is drawing mixed reactions
Minnesota's new state flag is drawing mixed reactions
In a Ukrainian border town, the local newspaper keeps watch on returning POWs
Roger Corman, the B-movie legend who launched A-list careers, dies at 98
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle: Six-letter words with four vowels and two consonants
Sunday Puzzle: Six-letter words with four vowels and two consonants
Francis Galluppi on 'The Last Stop In Yuma County', his feature debut
Culture
NPR listeners share messages for their moms
NPR listeners share messages for their moms
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez goes on trial for taking bribes in exchange for favors
How FAFSA complications are disproportionately affecting Black students
Middle East
Rafah's main hospital has shut down, people try to flee as Israel launches an attack
Rafah's main hospital has shut down, people try to flee as Israel launches an attack
The U.S. is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. What purpose can they serve?
Shots - Health News
A tribe in Maine is using opioid settlement funds on a sweat lodge to treat addiction
A tribe in Maine is using opioid settlement funds on a sweat lodge to treat addiction
Music
Uncovering the story of Sawney Freeman, who may have been America's first Black composer
Uncovering the story of Sawney Freeman, who may have been America's first Black composer
What are sperm whales saying? Researchers find a complex 'alphabet'
In honor of Mother's Day, here's 'Mother Play' — which gestated for 40 years
Music
Vicky Farewell on her new album 'Give A Damn'
Vicky Farewell on her new album 'Give A Damn'
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.