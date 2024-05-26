Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Sunday for May, 26 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Sunday program for May 26, 2024
Weekend Edition Sunday
Politics
Politics chat: Democrats open campaign offices in purple states, Haley supports Trump
Politics chat: Democrats open campaign offices in purple states, Haley supports Trump
Nelson Mandela's party is poised to lose their absolute majority in South Africa
How do teenage whales rebel? In the Strait of Gibraltar, by sinking ships
In the run-up to elections in the UK, people say they're ready for a change
The anatomical atlas used by doctors has a dark history. One man is pushing for change
'Minnesota Nice' has been replaced by a new, cheeky slogan for the state
CDC report finds 1 in 9 American kids has been diagnosed with ADHD
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle: Name these iconic U.S. summer vacation destinations!
Sunday Puzzle: Name these iconic U.S. summer vacation destinations!
The original travel expert, Rick Steves, on how to avoid contributing to overtourism
Obituaries
Disney composer Richard Sherman dies at 95
Disney composer Richard Sherman dies at 95
What to know before the final week of Trump's hush money trial
4 East Asian countries are holding a summit after 4 years. The U.S. will be watching
U-Mass Dartmouth graduates got a surprise gift from a billionaire at graduation
How contraception became a political issue among Christians in the U.S.
Environment
Your future's in the trash can: How the plastic industry promoted waste to make money
Your future's in the trash can: How the plastic industry promoted waste to make money
Rescue efforts are underway in Papua New Guinea after a massive landslide
Author Interviews
R.O. Kwon on her novel 'Exhibit', desire and taboos
R.O. Kwon on her novel 'Exhibit', desire and taboos
Andre Holland on playing Huey P. Newtown in new series 'The Big Cigar'
Searching for a song you heard between stories? We've retired music buttons on these pages. Learn more here.