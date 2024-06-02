Listen to the lead story from this episode.
Weekend Edition Sunday for June, 2 2024 Hear the Weekend Edition Sunday program for Jun 02, 2024
Weekend Edition Sunday
Politics chat: How voters are responding to Trump's felony conviction
Mexico votes for a new president after a campaigning season plagued by violence
Middle East
Aid workers in Gaza say nowhere is safe after Israeli attacks on 'humanitarian zones'
Girls in the U.S. are getting their period earlier. Here's what parents should know
Bookstores have come under attack in Ukraine. But interest in reading is only growing
Technology
25 years ago, Napster changed how we listen to music forever
What locals think of the proposal to build U.S.'s tallest building in Oklahoma City
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle: Second in Line
Movie Interviews
A new animated film follows a lonely dog and his robot friend in New York City
Conservative media sows doubt about the verdict in Trump's felony convictions
Supreme Court judge accused of bias towards Trump declines to recuse himself from case
Some states are adopting a new form of reading instruction to combat falling scores
Movie Interviews
A new movie tells the story of Kemba Smith Pradia, race and incarceration
Strange News
Meet Abby Lampe, two-time champion of the cheese-wheel-chasing race
100 years ago, Indigenous people were granted U.S. citizenship by law
The first professional women's hockey league in the U.S. has a winner
Music Interviews
Jon Lampley, a veteran of Stephen Colbert's talk show, releases his debut album
