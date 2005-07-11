World Cafe

Since 1991, World Cafe® has emerged as the premiere public radio showcase for contemporary music serving up an eclectic blend that includes indie rock, singer-songwriters, folk, alternative country, blues, and world music.

The two-hour daily program features live performances and intimate interviews. The show's guest roster has included Joni Mitchell, David Bowie, Dave Matthews, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant, Dolly Parton, Iron & Wine, Lucinda Williams, Paul McCartney, Ani Difranco, Damien Rice, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, REM, Feist, Yo Yo Ma, Lyle Lovett, Bela Fleck, Moby, Taj Mahal, and Coldplay, among thousands of others.

The show is hosted by long-time Philadelphia radio personality David Dye. A passionate music enthusiast, Dye takes listeners on a unique journey of musical discovery as he presents a mix of music from both new and legendary artists.

World Cafe also serves up segments on music as pop culture, gives listeners a voice as guest DJs and introduces new artists with their World Cafe Next feature. The show also periodically features interviews with authors, critics, historians, and television and movie personalities.

In 2006, World Cafe was awarded the prestigious ASCAP Deems Taylor Award.

World Cafe is produced by NPR Member station WXPN 88.5 FM, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania, and distributed nationally by NPR.