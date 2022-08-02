Accessibility links
In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for several U.S. House seats.
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Democrats again meddle in a GOP primary, this time in Michigan

In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. local time and close at 8 p.m. local time. Michigan is almost all on ET, apart from a small portion in CT.

