Accessibility links
Kansas results: Kelly and Schmidt win primaries for governor : Live Coverage: 2022 Primaries It will be a tight race between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, for leadership of the state in November.
Elections logo

Live Coverage: 2022 Primaries

Election results from NPR's nationwide network

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to face one another in November

According to two race calls by The Associated Press, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, have won their primaries for governor in the state.

They will face one another in November in a race that is considered a "tossup" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

Kelly lost favorability in her state during the pandemic. Schmidt, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, is known for promoting Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. Kelly is an abortion rights supporter. Schmidt is an abortion rights opponent.

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly may sail through primary, but not reelection

Live Coverage: 2022 Primaries

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly may sail through primary, but not reelection

Get more race results from Kansas.

Elections logo

Live Coverage: 2022 Primaries

Election results from NPR's nationwide network