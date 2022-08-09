Accessibility links
Minnesota Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates : Live Coverage: 2022 Primaries Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Polls in Minnesota — which has a special congressional election, along with competitive primaries for several contests — close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

Note: Voters in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District will cast ballots in both a special election, to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, and in a primary for the seat. Here's more from Minnesota Public Radio.

