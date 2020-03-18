Bonnaroo Postpones Festival Until September

The massive music festival based in Manchester, Tenn., has joined the host of major events that have postponed their events due to the coronavirus. Organizers announced the delay Wednesday, saying they plan to reschedule the four-day festival to Sept. 24-27, from its original dates in late June.

"Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world," organizers said on the festival's website, adding that they look forward to seeing attendees still this coming fall.

The soldout festival is just the latest to postpone its event, after the California-based Coachella announced that it was bumping its usual April festivities back to October.

Other major musical events have not been quite so hopeful about resuming their plans this year — as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and the 50-year-old Glastonbury festival in the U.K. recently announced their outright cancellation.