Bob Boilen's Top 10 Albums Of 2017

Honorable Mention: The Beatles, 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Remixed'

I want to give honorable mention to two albums, not to just sneak two more records into my top albums but simply to honor the album both past and present. We take this art form for granted for good reason, it is mostly the way artists put out their music. But for an album to be a great album it can't simply be a great collection of songs for me, it has to have some sort of cohesion, an over-arching tone or theme, that captures a moment in time for the artist. Before 1966 bands would put out not just one, but two or three albums in a single year. They were mostly collections of songs, often with a lot of filler ... cover tunes or not so good tunes. This year marked the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. And that record, released in June of 1967, changed forever what I wanted from an album. It marked a moment in time where technology and an art form merged. It was a record full of songs that could only be on that record, it was singular and brilliant.

For the 50th anniversary, Giles Martin, the son Beatles producer George Martin, remixed Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was a masterpiece that that brought original intent to light through current technology. 1967 was the beginning of a turning point in record releases. Albums were now coming out in stereo on a regular basis, along with their mono counterparts. But the main sellers were the mono versions, since few people owned stereos capable of reproducing that enveloping two speaker field effect resembling what you'd hear if you were in the studio with the band. So when George Martin mixed Sgt. Pepper he put his time in the mono mix. The stereo mix, the one most available for the past 45 or so years, was mixed almost as an afterthought. And that's why this release is so remarkable. Giles Martin scoured and studied the original mixing notes, then went back to the original tapes to get as close to the original sound as he could. What he recreated must be heard. I wonder if this will become the version that we'll listen to in the coming 50 years. I don't want the old one to go away and nor would Giles, but I think this is the one that gets closer to playful imagination that unfolded at Abbey Road Studios in 1967.

YouTube