Stephen Thompson's Top 10 Albums Of 2017
It's hard not to view 2017 as a year of great reckoning; as a time in which the world is forced to contemplate consequences ranging from ugly political divides to environmental disasters to a wave of high-profile resignations and humiliations over decades of sexual misconduct. Though escapism will always have its place in pop culture, 2017 has been a year of complacency deferred and sleeping giants roused. So it's only natural that much of the year's best music would reflect that tumult, albeit in radically different ways.
As always, this list compiles the 10 favorite albums — not the 10 "best," mind you — of one subjective listener. If your favorite album of 2017 missed the cut, rest assured that it's nesting comfortably in a many-way tie for #11.
Stephen's Top 10
1. Sylvan Esso, 'What Now'
If What Now were just a winning collection of busily kaleidoscopic electro-pop, it'd still make this list. But Sylvan Esso — the duo of charming singer Amelia Meath and versatile producer and multi-instrumentalist Nick Sanborn — also deepens and enriches its second album with thoughtful and profound meditations on what it's like to age into contentment without sanding off the rough edges that make us feel alive. "I was gonna die young," Meath sings in one emblematic song, before adding a few touching and funny words of devotion: "But now I gotta wait for you." What Now is about surrendering your inhibitions in order to make room for forces bigger than yourself: sound that inspires movement, vulnerability that inspires reflection, love that inspires awe.
2. Kendrick Lamar, 'DAMN.'
Imagine the weight of the expectations Kendrick Lamar must have faced in following the epic ambitions of To Pimp A Butterfly. Yet DAMN., with its all-caps treatises on elemental and all-consuming ideas — "BLOOD.," "LOYALTY.," "LUST.," "LOVE., "FEAR.," "GOD.," et al — streamlines his arrangements without sacrificing his willingness to dig deep and pick apart the driving forces in his life. "HUMBLE." is the chart-topping banger, but even better is "LOVE.," a hooky, sticky ballad about trust, longing and the risks and rewards that come with letting someone in.
3. Kesha, 'Rainbow'
Kesha emerged as a pop-music force back in 2009, buoyed by smartly stupid, agreeably overdriven pop jams like "TiK ToK." Eight years later, she's released one of the most emotionally resonant (and relevant) power ballads in recent memory. Inspired in part by high-profile lawsuits surrounding her allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against her former producer, "Praying" has given accusers and survivors a unifying anthem of grace and self-belief. But Rainbow also roars throughout with merrily free-wheeling, hater-bashing, heart-swelling abandon, whether she's championing women ("Woman"), outcasts ("Hymn"), forgiveness ("Learn To Let Go") or some combination of the three.
4. Big Thief, 'Capacity'
Big Thief's second album could have been a concession to the pursuit of mainstream success: a hyper-polished variation on the blustery jams of 2016's Masterpiece. Instead, Capacity dug deeper by going quieter, all the better for highlighting the intimate, empathetic, evocative storytelling of singer-guitarist Adrianne Lenker. Darkness gives way to warmth as Capacity progresses, peaking in one of 2017's most beautiful songs: In "Mary," Lenker ties her words into dense, poetic bundles as she softly celebrates a friendship that's endured and evolved into something sacred.
5. SZA, 'Ctrl'
It took SZA years of frustrating delays and label squabbles before she finally got to release her first full album. Pointedly titled Ctrl, the result practically explodes with unbound charisma. Mining her own messily distinct, genre-blurring, detail-rich strain of R&B, SZA sounds for all the world like an icon in the making, and the A-listers who pop up as guests (Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, et al) clearly agree. Sexually frank and filled with vividly personal details, the star's words — sometimes bold, sometimes self-deprecating, always slyly winning — celebrate liberation and introspection as crucial to SZA's development as an artist and a human being.
6. Allison Pierce, 'Year Of The Rabbit'
Allison Pierce made her name as half of the folk-pop sister act The Pierces, but her solo debut finds the Alabama-born singer-songwriter veering into a more countrified lane. A smart, timeless set of ingratiating Americana songs, Year Of The Rabbit chronicles what it's like to grow just old enough to know better, while still fending off self-pity, jealousy and broken trust. Fans of Kacey Musgraves and Allison Monroe should find much to love in the way Pierce steeps Year Of The Rabbit's songs in wry, plainspoken intelligence, dressed up in arrangements that can be soft and soaring, often at once.
7. Joan Shelley, 'Joan Shelley'
In 2015, Kentucky singer-guitarist Joan Shelley made what may well be a perfect album: Over And Even, a uniformly gorgeous collection of songs that infuse Appalachian folk music with a gently airy, wistful vibe. Produced by Jeff Tweedy, Shelley's self-titled follow-up doesn't so much raise her game as find ways to subtly expand and streamline her sound. "We'd Be Home" kicks off the album where Over And Even left off — which is to say it's one of 2017's prettiest songs — but soon finds ways to let her songs rumble and probe without losing their plainspoken, yet somehow otherworldly, grace.
8. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, 'The Nashville Sound'
Jason Isbell has spent his adult life slaying demons. Now that he's a sober, married dad, what's left? Oh, just a lively social conscience, an ongoing awakening to the world beyond himself, lived-in thoughts about a shifting American South and deeply moving observations on the kind of love and devotion that can cross over into feelings of salvation. "If We Were Vampires" may be the most emotionally rich song of Isbell's tremendous career: a weighty, winsome look at lifelong love that keeps its eyes fixed squarely on sad but profound truths about the impermanence of us all.
9. Phoebe Bridgers, 'Stranger In The Alps'
Phoebe Bridgers demonstrates that it's possible to sing languid, pretty songs while maintaining an air of nervy darkness. On her full-length debut, the California singer puts her soft but impeccable phrasing to good use in treatises on dysfunctional relationships, unhealthy obsessions and, in a knockout seven-minute cover of Mark Kozelek and Jimmy LaValle's "You Missed My Heart," the consequences of a crime of passion. In "Motion Sickness," Bridgers shows a knack for rock and roll that bares its knuckles a little bit. But for all its gentle grace, the rest of Stranger In The Alps cuts just as deep, while still radiating ominous beauty.
10. The National, 'Sleep Well Beast'
Seven albums into a career spent mining the recesses of a tortured, perpetually self-flagellating soul, The National would be forgiven for hewing to formula on Sleep Well Beast. But Matt Berninger's deep, perma-weary voice is instead set against songs that roil and unsettle in fresh and intoxicating ways. A suitably paranoid tone-setter, "The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness" drenches The National's sound in an alternately ghostly and ramshackle racket. But best of all is "Day I Die," which deftly showcases The National's gift for reflecting moodily on the human condition while soaring to the rafters.