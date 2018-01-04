Accessibility links

New Year, New Mix: Lucy Dacus, Typhoon, Loma, Anna Burch, More : All Songs Considered All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton return after the holiday break with a new mix of essential gritty guitar rock, an epic breakup song, sweetly seductive pop and more.
New Year, New Mix: Lucy Dacus, Typhoon, Loma, Anna Burch, More

Clockwise from upper left: Anna Burch, Loma, Typhoon, Lucy Dacus Courtesy of the artists hide caption

And we're back! Our first new mix of the new year includes gritty guitar rock from the band Bethlehem Steel, a sweetly seductive, pop earworm from singer Anna Burch, and an epic breakup song from Lucy Dacus.

We've also got a stunning new cut from the sprawling rock group Typhoon (you can read about and listen to their new album here). "Empiricist," from the band's upcoming album Offerings, is one in a series of meditations on how memories shape who we are — and what happens when you start to lose those memories.

Plus, singer Jonathan Meiburg of the band Shearwater and the duo known as Cross Record join together for a new project they're calling Loma. The group's upcoming, self-titled debut is full of mystery and wonder.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Quit The Curse

012 Cool 2 Care

    Song
    2 Cool 2 Care
    Album
    Quit The Curse
    Artist
    Anna Burch
    Label
    Polyvinyl Records
    Released
    1969

Anna Burch

  • Song: 2 Cool 2 Care
  • from Quit The Curse

Anna Burch got her start singing with the folk-rock band Frontier Ruckus. After taking a break from music to go to grad school, she returns now with her debut solo album, Quit The Curse. It includes the crazy-catchy "2 Cool 2 Care," an homage to '60s girl groups and classic pop. Quit The Curse is due out Feb. 2 on Polyvinyl Records.

Cover for Historian

01Night Shift

    Song
    Night Shift
    Album
    Historian
    Artist
    Lucy Dacus
    Label
    Matador Records
    Released
    1969

Lucy Dacus

  • Song: Night Shift
  • from Historian

Bob Boilen is already predicting this new track from singer Lucy Dacus will be one of the best of 2018. "Night Shift" is a stunning, deeply lyrical breakup song – the only one Dacus says she's ever written – and the opening track to her upcoming album Historian. It's due out Mar. 2 on Matador Records.

Cover for Party Naked Forever

01Alt Shells

    Song
    Alt Shells
    Album
    Party Naked Forever
    Artist
    Bethlehem Steel
    Label
    Exploding In Sound
    Released
    1969

Bethlehem Steel

  • Song: Alt Shells
  • from Party Naked Forever

Bethlehem Steel is a guitar-rock trio based in Brooklyn. "Alt Shell," the opening cut to the band's debut full-length Party Naked Forever, is a simple vignette of a young woman who struggles to get out of bed while questioning the point of anything. Singer Becca Ryskalczyk says "'Alt Shells' is just my basic day-to-day brain. Struggling many days to get myself to move. Sometimes feeling a lot of things sometimes feeling nothing." Party Naked Forever is out now on Exploding Sound Records.

Cover for Offerings

03Empiricist

    Song
    Empiricist
    Album
    Offerings
    Artist
    Typhoon
    Label
    Roll Call Records
    Released
    2018

Typhoon

  • Song: Empiricist
  • from Offerings

Offerings, Typhoon's first new album in four years, is a dark and moving portrait of a fictional man who's losing his memory and, along with it, his sense of self. Typhoon frontman Kyle Morton says "I've always been preoccupied with memory, losing memory, and trying to recapture memory. I wanted to explore the question: 'What does a person become if they don't know where they came from?'" Offerings is out Jan. 12 on Roll Call Records.

Cover for Loma

05Relay Runner

    Song
    Relay Runner
    Album
    Loma
    Artist
    Loma
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    1969

Loma

  • Song: Relay Runner

Loma is a newly formed band based in Austin, Tx. that features Jonathan Meiburg of the band Shearwater and Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski of the duo Cross Record. Together they make songs full of mystery and wonder. Meiburg says this song, "Relay Runner," is "about finding your way out of a sealed room, or a block or barrier of any kind." Loma's self-titled debut is due out Feb. 16 on Sub Pop Records.

