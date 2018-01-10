Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return With New Song And Album

Today we have new music from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and an album announcement. The song is called "You Worry Me," and it'll be on the band's second record titled Tearing At The Seams.

Fortified by so much live performing, this Denver-based band went to Rodeo, New Mexico to write and record. The project was then worked on with the creative producer Richard Swift who also produced their 2015, gold-certified debut.

This song builds upon the twin sax, trumpet, guitar and piano-driven sound that makes the Night Sweats such a fun group to hear live.

Tearing At The Seams will be out March 9 on Stax Records.

Track Listing:

1. Shoe Boot

2. Be There

3. A Little Honey

4. Say It Louder

5. Hey Mama

6. Babe I Know

7. Intro

8. Coolin' Out

9. Baby I Lost My Way, (But I'm Going Home)

10. You Worry Me

11. Still Out There Running

12. Tearing at the Seams