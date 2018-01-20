The Sleeping Giant Awakens: Drake Drops Two New Tracks During 'Scary Hours'

It's clear Drake has earned the right to play by his own rules. And while the quadruple platinum-selling star was fairly silent in the last half of 2017, he did give fans a promise at the end of his March project, More Life.

"I'll be back in 2018 to give you the summary," Drizzy raps at the end of "Do Not Disturb."

The Toronto rapper is making good on his gentleman's agreement by releasing two new songs, "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity." Both tracks were released simultaneously on all major streaming services, packaged to be singles off an album titled Scary Hours.

Boi-1da, and Nick Brongers produced "Diplomatic Immunity" while Cardo, Yung Exclusive and 1da all claimed producer credits for "God's Plan."

"God's Plans" is a bass-bumpin' survey of his accomplishment that sounds eerily similar to a track up-and-comer Trippie Redd has been teasing for weeks.

In true Drake fashion, the string-laden "Diplomatic Immunity" is a poignant set-up for the rhymer to throw shade at his haters past and present. "I've seen budding careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers / Judging their peers / Knowledge from n***** who did not contribute to none of this here," he spits.

With audible proof that he hasn't lost a syllable or a step, Drake just jump-started 2018 for rap fans.