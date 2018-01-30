New Mix: Wye Oak, José González, Let's Eat Grandma, More

Has anyone ever watched the Grammy's and concluded that the Recording Academy really nailed it? (No one has ever concluded they nailed it). So we begin this episode of All Songs Considered with a simple question: Why keep watching?! It's like being addicted to disappointment and outrage.

The only remedy is to share and talk about a whole bunch of great artists who probably aren't on the Academy's radar, including the gloriously inspired rock band Wye Oak and Swedish folk singer José González. González quietly dropped a new EP last week with retooled versions of songs from his back catalog, while Wye Oak just announced they've got a new full-length coming in the spring called The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs. We play the title track on this week's show.

Also on the program: Gritty, loud and fast guitar rock from Grace Vonderkuhn; the playfully sinister music of Let's Eat Grandma; ethereal dreamscapes from singer Brianna Hunt's solo project Many Rooms; and the Iranian-Dutch singer known as Sevdaliza.