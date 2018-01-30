What's Your Swan Song?

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

If you've ever considered your own mortality and just how, exactly, you'll take your final bow, there's a good chance you've picked a song you want played at your funeral. From Frank Sinatra's "My Way" to Monty Python's "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" — or "Yakety Sax," the song my uncle chose to have played when his casket was wheeled out of the room – your final song, your swan song, can leave a lasting impression on those you leave behind. It's like a mission statement for the life you lived and how you want to be remembered.

Tell us what song you want played for your grand exit and why. Fill out the form below — or, better yet, record a voice memo of yourself and email it to us at allsongscomments@gmail.com — and we may feature it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.