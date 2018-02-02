Accessibility links

Battle Of The Super Bowl Playlists: We Forgot The Puppies!
All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

Battle Of The Super Bowl Playlists: Puppy Bowl Edition

Cyrena Touros

Cocoa Bean, NPR Music producer and writer Lars Gotrich's dog, is just here for the snuggles and treats. Lars Gotrich/NPR hide caption

Lars Gotrich/NPR

Cocoa Bean, NPR Music producer and writer Lars Gotrich's dog, is just here for the snuggles and treats.

Lars Gotrich/NPR

Our friends at the World Cafe and XPN are stoked that the Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LII this weekend. In a show of hometown pride, they compiled a playlist of songs by and for the good people of Philadelphia, Penn., perhaps in the hope that the power of music would inspire a win for their boys on Sunday.

Not to be outdone, WBUR in Boston fired back in an act of un-brotherly love: a playlist of Boston-centric songs to cheer the Patriots on to victory over the Eagles.

It's war on the East Coast, but one NPR Music twitter follower is here to unite us all.

We see you, and we hear you. For the Jaguars supporters who want to see the Eagles win, but don't have a connection to Philly; for the Vikings fans who just can't throw their lot in with the Pats; for the Super Bowl viewers who are in it for the commercials; for the avid Puppy Bowl previewers and for dog-lovers everywhere: Do we have the playlist for you.

Take a break from pretending you've kept up with the NFL this year — or if you have kept up, take a break anyway, you deserve it — and stream our playlist below. While you're at it, enjoy the puppers, kitties and other furry friends we saw in our Tiny Desk Contest entries from last year.

