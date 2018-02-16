Drake Sprinkles Good Deeds Across Miami In Video For 'God's Plan'

YouTube

Drake might as well run for mayor of Miami. His new video for chart-topper "God's Plan" is a nearly six-minute showcase of ad-hoc philanthropy throughout the city. Before the Director X's and Karena Evans' visual even gets going, it gives some context to what fans are about to see: "The budget for the video was $996,631.90," the opening title cards read. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label..."

From there, it's straight to the heart of the city: interview snippets with Miami-Dade's colorful characters, the pandemonium of the students at Miami Senior High School and the University of Miami. The clip maximizes the heartwarming and triumphant energy — a rundown of its angel moments:

Giving away stacks of cash to people on the street

Presenting a scholarship check to a student at University of Miami

Shutting down Brickell City Centre mall to allow the women of Lotus House Shelter some shopping sprees

Carts of wrapped toys for the children of Lotus House

Paying for shopper's groceries at a neighborhood supermarket

Surprising a family with a brand new car

Donating to City of Miami's Fire Department, Frost School of Music and Univserity of Miami

Drizzy fans knew The Boy was up to something earlier this month when people documented his music video being shot on their campus and posted previews to social media. The track itself has been setting records in 2018, too: "God's Plan" was released on Jan. 19 as a part of the rapper's latest EP Scary Hours and subsequently shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 within a week and has sat atop the Hot 100 for three weeks straight.

Just before dropping the visual, Drake wrote on Instagram the video is: "The most important thing I have ever done in my career."