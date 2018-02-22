Let's Eat Grandma Reclaims 'Hot Pink'

YouTube

The teenage duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth arrived in 2016 with a clutch of songs that were hard to define or describe, the work of two longtime friends who had obviously never sat down to debate the cohesiveness of their compositions. They never had to: I, Gemini celebrated its own contradictions — pastoral, urban, maudlin classical melody and chugging dance-floor fodder — and nurtured the idiosyncratic, massively gifted, intuition and vision of Hollingworth and Walton.

Let's Eat Grandma, Faris Badwan of The Horrors and the mercurial British producer SOPHIE — who assembles brilliant, paranoid cultural lampoons out of shattered stain glass and candy preservatives — are a natural amalgam. On "Hot Pink," the first song Let's Eat Grandma has released since I, Gemini, a textured fade-in belies the imminent shatter, the sound of a dimly lit warehouse basement designed by Frank Gehry.

That said, the promise of Let's Eat Grandma was in the pair's deep connection and the free-associative near-but-not-quite-pop their relationship fostered. This four-way collaboration is a glittering, confident re-entry, but Walton and Hollingworth have already shown they can find their own way through the neon.