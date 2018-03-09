Guest DJ: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Hop Across An Eclectic Playlist

Today we have a conversation with Nathaniel Rateliff and Mark Shusterman, the keyboardist of Rateliff's band The Night Sweats, who both joined us to play DJ. They picked some music they love and some of the songs that influenced the making of their new album, Tearing at the Seams, their second studio album, out today on the legendary Stax Records.

The scrappy-looking, mostly bearded, all-mustachioed band of eight players makes music steeped in rhythm and blues, with a large dose of old-time rock and roll. The songs from Tearing at the Seams came together through live sessions in Rodeo, New Mexico, and were eventually recorded with the quirky and talented producer Richard Swift.

Our conversation bounced around music from the '50s and '60s, some of which can be found on a Spotify playlist Mark Shusterman curates.